Farmington Elks' students of the month announced

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 recently announced that the November Students of the Month for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School are Breanna Mathes and Molly Clements, respectively.

Breanna is the daughter of Melissa and Robert Mathes of Farmington. Her honors and awards include the Latin Honors Program, FBLA National Qualifier in the 2021 Sales Presentation event, National HOSA 2021 Qualifier for Biomedical Debate, and and second in district at the 2021 ACES Academic Team exam.

Mathes has served as team captain of the FHS Cross Country Team in 2020 and 2021; National Honor Society president in 2021-2022, and is a four-time conference cross country team winner, all-state finisher in the 2020 and 2021 Class 4 Cross Country Championships; and a member of the 2021 Second Place State FHS Cross Country Team.

She is serving as student council secretary for 2020-22, and is a member of National Honor Society (2020-22), Future Business Leaders of America (2019-22), Knightlife Journalism Program (2018-22), Health Occupational Students of America (2020-22), and Knights in Action (2020-22).

Following graduation, Mathes plans to attend a four-year university to study pre-med and biology while running cross country and track. As the November Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Molly is the daughter of Mike Clements of Farmington. She has been on the honor roll all four years and a member of the All-District Softball Team in 2019. She has been a four-year member of the SPLHS softball team and basketball team; and a two-year member of the volleyball team. When not attending school, Clements can be found working at Pasta House and Parkland Chevrolet in Park Hills.

Following graduation, Clements plans to work and train in the automotive field. As the November Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

