Farmington Farmers Market reopens Saturday

After taking its usual break during the winter months, the open-air Farmington Farmers Market will be reopening at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and remain open until it shuts down again at the end of October.

As the farmers market prepares to reopen this weekend, spokesperson Terry Cox, is expecting another great season on the parking lot of VFW Post 5896, located at 814 E. Karsch Blvd.

“Last year, we had a great turnout,” she said. “We were busy throughout our weekends, and we had our first ever harvest celebration in October where the community brought their families. We had the VFW food truck come, music was provided by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, and then we had a whole bunch of our farmers that came out, along with artisans, homesteaders, and a few new booths, too, that wanted to enjoy the experience. We had great reviews about it, and everybody had a great time.”

Now Cox and other participating area farmers are looking forward to a new start as the weather begins to get a little warmer.

“This year, our first Saturday will be from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9,” she said. “Then we run all the way to the last Saturday in October. Our Wednesday farmers market starts up the first week in May. Those go from 2-5 p.m.

Asked what is so different about the Farmington Farmers Market, Cox said, “I think what sets us apart from other farmers markets is that we have a variety of different farmers and homesteaders that come out every week, so no week is the same as the one before or the one somebody might have visited the month before that. We have some that come back every week and then we have some that come a few times a month.

“It’s always changing. We’re always adding new people to the membership. Because it’s different from week to week, I would encourage people to keep returning. It’s not one of those ‘well, once you’ve been to the farmers market it’s the same.’ It changes week-to-week, and it changes throughout the season because different things are being brought.”

Cox is excited about what the new season will be bringing for those who come out to the farmers market.

“We have our produce, so the fruits and vegetables,” she said. “Some sell plant starters, ornamental plants and farm-raised eggs and meat. Some do handiwork like crocheted items, soaps, hand-carved spoons and spatulas and homespun yarn. Sometimes a lady brings her yarn machine and she does it right there. We also have a guy onsite that sharpens knives and blades. He does that sharpening right there. You just bring it to the market and he’ll sharpen it up.

“Another thing we’re excited about is that the farmers market is bringing back an old tradition on Saturday. Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe is going to be there to ring the bell as we open. This is something that used to be done in the past but hasn’t been done in recent years. We think this will be a nice remembrance of days gone by and we thank the mayor for being willing to do this for us.”

Cox stressed that the Farmington Farmers Market is family friendly and fun for all ages — young to old.

“Bring the kids out,” she said. “They get to meet the farmers and the homesteaders, so any questions that you have like, ‘is your produce organic?’ or ‘how local is it?’ — they’ll give you that information. Another thing that sets our farmers market apart is that all of our food and items — the fruit, vegetables, plants and meat — are grown and produced locally from the farms and the homesteads. And because of that you won’t see the delays that the big box stores or even the produce stands around the area are seeing because we don’t have the shipping delays. We grow it right there on the farm and bring it to them, so they’re going to get the freshest items right there.

“We want to also encourage people to check out our Facebook page, Farmington Farmers Market, and each individual farmer’s Facebook page — most of us have our own Facebook page. That way they can stay connected with that because we post every week some of the items that are going to be there. So, that’s just a taste of what’s going to be there that week — and there’s usually so much more because we can’t name them all.”

Cox explained that not only can folks buy their produce and other items at the farmers market, but they can also extend the season by meeting a farmer or homesteader to purchase fruits, vegetables and other items during the off-season.

“If anyone wants a true farm to table experience, they can have it right there at the farmers market when they shop local, fresh, sustainable and sometimes organic food,” she said.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

