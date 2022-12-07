Farmington FBLA holds annual food drive on Halloween

On Oct. 31 of each year, the Farmington Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) holds its annual Trick or Treat for Canned Goods, a food drive for the state project called Show-Me Hunger: Unite the Fight.

This year a total of 40 students representing Farmington High School’s FBLA and NHS visited various neighborhoods in the Farmington area and collected 879 non-perishable food items weighing 893 pounds.

"A big thank you to our generous neighbors," said Co-Adviser Carolyn Strobl. "The items were donated to the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry."

Asked about her participation in the event, senior Aiden Moriarty said, “This is now my second time trick or treating for canned goods and I look forward to it every year. I love dressing up for Halloween and it is so nice getting donations from the community. It is the best way to have fun and support a good cause.”

Sophomore Brandon Arena agreed, saying, “It was a lot of fun and we got to help a lot of people.”