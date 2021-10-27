 Skip to main content
Farmington FBLA installs officers, inducts members
The Farmington Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America held a ceremony Oct. 20 to install officers and induct members into the organization.

Welcoming everyone to the program were FBLA advisers Carolyn Strobl and Christy Pierce.

Officers installed for 2021-2022 were Matthew Huff, secretary; Abbie Wigger, historian/reporter; Tessa Hand, vice president of communications; Caroline Reeves, co-vice president of membership; Diep Phan, co-vice president of membership; Samantha Warren, president.

Following their installation, the officers led out in the Emblem Ceremony and induction of new members. They include Brandon Arena, Thomas Benoist, Lillian Betz-Bacon, Addison Bloom, Campbell Blum, Kendall Blum, Elizabeth Burgan, Cynthia Crisp, Ella Davis, Annabelle Devoto, Haley Dixon, Caylea Foster, Ruby Humphrey, Cadence King, Xitlali Martinez, Kate Northern, Aaliah Peo, Diep Phan, Adelaide Siddle, Hayden Wade, Gunner Ward, Charles Warren, and Lane Wigger.

Afterwards the members recited the FBLA-PBL pledge and code of ethics.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

