Twenty-five members of Farmington High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders were among more than 5,000 attendees at the recent Missouri FBLA State Leadership Conference held April 16-18 in Springfield, Missouri.

In addition to member recognition for competitive events, Farmington FBLA was recognized for earning the Gold Level of the Chapter of the Year program and awarded the Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit.

Attending the State Leadership Conference is a high point for the Farmington FBLA membership. Several of the members commented on their experiences there.

Senior Diep Phan said, “I’m so proud of all the work our chapter has put in this year. We’ve had an incredibly memorable competition season and I’m so thankful to our advisors for their patience and dedication to FBLA! Our success at SLC wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Senior Abbie Wigger said, “The 2023 FBLA State Leadership Conference was definitely one for the books. From learning valuable information in breakout sessions to cheering on our state officers and competing in competitive events, there was never a dull moment at SLC!”

Freshman AnneMarie Sheets said, “The best part of SLC was seeing all the members up on the stage, it was amazing to see Farmington’s name on the big screen multiple times.”

Sophomore Brandon Arena said, "It was an amazing experience that I will think back on indefinitely"

The following students placed in the Top 10 in their event(s) and were recognized on stage: Diep Phan, 1st place in Website Design and 2nd place in Economics; Reese Beckett, 3rd place in Job Interview; Kate Northern 4th place in Business Plan; Tessa Hand, TJ Benoist, Abbie Wigger, Cadence King, and Riley Schrag 4th place in Parliamentary Procedures Team; Tessa Hand, 4th place in Who’s Who in Missouri FBLA; Michael Koppeis and TJ Benoist, 5th place in Digital Video Production; Abbie Wigger, 7th place in Human Resource Management; and Cianna Clowdus, 8th place in Introduction to Business Communication. The top 4 in each competitive event qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, June 26-July 1.

When students were not competing, they had opportunities to engage in various workshops and specialized leadership academies led by professional trainers in various topics. The Leadership Expo held over 30 exhibitors including universities and military partners for members to connect and leadership activities for members to engage with.

Co-advisers for FBLA are Carolyn Strobl and Christy Pierce.