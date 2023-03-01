Thirty-one members of the Farmington Future Business Leaders of America chapter participated in the District 12 Leadership Conference in 40 events. The conference was held Feb. 4 at Mineral Area College.

It was a good day for Farmington FBLA, who brought home 26 first-place awards. Thirty students qualified to compete at the State Leadership Conference in at least one event, many in multiple events. The events are either objective, performance, skills, and role-play. Some events are a combination of objective and performance or prejudged materials and performance.

During the 2022-2023 year, Farmington senior Tessa Hand served as District 12 president, and senior Diep Phan served as District 12 vice president of communications. Both members helped lead the opening session, leadership activities, and the awards ceremony.

During the awards ceremony, Cadence Pegram and AnneMarie Sheets were announced as part of the 2023-2024 District Officer team: vice presidents of membership and FBLA-PBL relations respectively.

The Missouri State Leadership Conference will be held in Springfield, Missouri, April 16-18. Carolyn Strobl and Christy Pierce are FBLA co-sponsors.