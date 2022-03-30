 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington FBLA qualifies for State Leadership Conference

Pictured, left to right, are Brandon Arena, TJ Benoist, Cadence King, Matthew Huff (back), Cloey Long, Lillian Betz-Bacon, Audrey Crawford (back), Ella Davis, Abbie Wigger (back), Diep Phan, Breanna Mathes, Tessa Hand, Caroline Reeves, and Samantha Warren. Not pictured: Carter Murray, Kate Northern, and Charles Warren.

February 19 was the long-awaited, in-person FBLA District 12 Leadership Conference (DLC).

Eighteen members of the Farmington Chapter of FBLA competed in 27 different events with 17 of them qualifying for the State Leadership Conference (SLC) in at least one event. Combined, Farmington students will be competing in 20 different events at SLC. The competitive events were either objective, performance, skills, or role-play. Some events are a combination of objective and performance or prejudged materials and performance.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, Farmington senior Carter Murray served as president of District 12 FBLA schools, and junior Tessa Hand served as vice president. Both members helped lead the opening session, a leadership activity, and the awards ceremony.

During the awards ceremony, Tessa Hand was announced as the 2022-2023 District 12 president and Diep Phan was announced as vice president.

The Missouri State Leadership Conference will be held in Springfield, Missouri, April 10-12

