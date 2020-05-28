Farmington FFA receives Top Chapter Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington FFA has been presented a Gold Emblem — a Top Chapter Award — by the Missouri FFA Association.

Only 10% of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. Model of Innovation winners and rankings will be announced at an upcoming summer event.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial. The Farmington FFA advisors are Renee Baird and Tracy Stroud.

The Farmington FFA growing leaders activities included the End of Year Agricultural Education Tour. On the tour through southwest Missouri and Arkansas, students visited colleges, farms and the Tyson Foods headquarters, in Springdale, Arkansas. The goal of the tour was to promote career readiness and higher education opportunities.