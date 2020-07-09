Farmington Fire Department achieves ISO 3 rating

The ISO PPC assigned to a community plays an important role in the underwriting process by insurance companies and is used as part of the decision making process regarding prices for personal and commercial property insurance.

Responding to the city's new ISO rating, Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said, "We are proud to accomplish this long term goal of lowering our community public protection classification from a class 4/4X to a class 3/3X effective Oct. 1, 2020. The public protection classification of a community plays an important role in the underwriting process of most insurance companies and directly impacts premium rates paid in our community. In addition to the community benefit from lowered public protection classifications as it relates to insurance premiums, I.S.O. is a good self-assessment tool that is utilized as a benchmark for planning, budgeting and justifying improvements for the fire department, water department and emergency communications organization.

"This independent, third party evaluator, allows our organizations to assess the impact of changes made, test their efficiency and abilities to respond to structural fires, and provides a comparative benchmark to other organizations within their same discipline. Without the continued support of city administration, our elected officials, and our community, we could have never have achieved this goal of our new lowered public protection classification rating."

