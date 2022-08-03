Farmington Fire Department.responds to Jeffco flooding

Tuesday morning’s news in the St. Louis region mainly revolved around historic rainfall and massive flooding in the metro area and all the emergency rescues necessary for those trapped in the floodwaters.

The mobilization of emergency services in an event of such magnitude radiate out quite a distance, even down to Farmington. Fire Chief Todd Mecey spoke about the response from area fire departments as a secondary assist for their counterparts in the St. Louis area.

“(Farmington) was originally called to do a move up to Jefferson R-7,” he said. “We got canceled on that. Then at about 6:40 a.m., I was contacted as the Region C, Area 7 mutual aid coordinator to assemble an engine strike team to respond to Jefferson County.”

Mecey created the team using fire engines out of Farmington, Big River, Doe Run, Leadington and Ste. Genevieve fire departments.

“We responded for standby at Antonia Fire District House #2,” he said. “We did not have to make any runs from there, we were just in staging until 10:30 a.m. We were there as a regional asset. They had companies at their fire stations in Jefferson County, but they were more sparse than normal because so many units were assisting in northern Jefferson County and St. Louis County. They moved us up in case they had a major incident, they would have addition personnel and engines available.”