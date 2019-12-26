{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 31, 1959 issue of The Farmington Press.

Eddie H. Blaine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Blaine, left Christmas Day with the University of Missouri Tigers for Miami, Florida, where the team will play Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl football game on New Year's Day. Eddie is a tackle on the Missouri squad.

The team left Christmas Day by plane from Lambert Field in St. Louis. Eddie was accompanied to the airport by his mother, Mrs. Blaine, his brother Ted and Miss Janis Short.

Ed was named the outstanding sophomore football player at the University of Missouri at Columbia earlier this year. He is a graduate of Farmington High School, class of 1958.

Blaine, a backfield star while a student at Farmington High, was one of the Tiger players to receive football letters at a dinner in Columbia earlier this month. Also awarded letters from this area were Marvin Daniel LaRose of Crystal City and Bill Brinkman Jr. of Ste. Genevieve.

