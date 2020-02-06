{{featured_button_text}}

The following story originally appeared in the Feb. 5, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. — Editor

Mrs. L.B. Coghill was hostess to the Jan. 21st meeting of The Farmington Garden Club. Mrs. C.R. Thomson and Mrs. Dorothea Auchter served as co-hostesses. Nineteen members were present.

After a refreshment hour the meeting was called to order by Mrs. R.S. Roberts, retiring president. She presented Mrs. K.C. Weber to install the new officers for the coming year. Mrs. Weber gave a short history of the original organization of garden clubs and the eventual federation of both national and state.

After installation, the following officers assumed their duties. Mrs. Wallace Klemp, president; Mrs. R.W. Osborn, vice-president; Mrs. Wm. Trigg, secretary; Mrs. B.L. Dunaway, corresponding secretary, Mrs. Berl Powers, treasurer. Mrs. Klemp then took the chair and presented the new year books, calling attention to the year’s theme, “Growth and Beauty,” then asked the members to repeat in unison the Garden Club Prayer:

“God, give us patience as we walk down the pathway of life, so we may enjoy the songs of the birds and the peace of the garden. May the sweet blossoms remind us of your many blessings. As the rain feeds the plants, may it open our eyes to hope. Your sunshine gives the flowers strength to grow and to us everlasting faith. Help us to plant the seeds of love in our hearts that we may ever feel your presence all around us.”

Reports from the secretary and treasurer, culminating 1969 activities, were given. Mrs. B.L. Dunaway, Litterbug chairman, reported that a campaign conducted with the fourth graders was successfully completed with the hope that information supplied these school children would impress upon them the importance of cleanliness in their homes and streets and that they should never again be a “litterbug.” The club hopes to conduct another such campaign during this new year.

Approved by members was a recommendation that a contribution be made yearly to National Headquarters located in St. Louis. This to be included in the budget.

Mrs. L.B. Coghill took those present, with beautiful colored slides, on a trip to Europe, reviewing the trip recently enjoyed by Mr. and Mrs. Coghill.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments