Farmington H.S. holds first Senior Awards Breakfast

Farmington High School held its first Senior Awards Breakfast May 20th in the field house.

The event honored seniors graduating with an associate of arts degree from Mineral Area College or a 42-hour block certificate. The students were presented with a certificate and honor cord.

Also honored were the seniors graduating with Latin honors. Presented with a stole designating their achievement, students receiving Latin honors must complete at least 100 community service hours, a 30-hour internship, attend a school board meeting, have at least a 90% cumulative attendance over four years, and attain a GPA of 3.9 or higher. The top honor is Summa Cum Laude, for students earning a GPA of 5.5 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, for students earning a GPA of 5.49 to 4.5; and cum laude for students earning a GPA of 3.9 to 4.49.

Seniors who excelled at sports or band were also recognized with awards and scholarships. Additionally, many scholarships from local businesses and charitable organizations were awarded at the ceremony.

