Farmington H.S. weighs graduation options

With the 2020 school year cut short due to the coronavirus, the normal flow of graduation events for seniors in Missouri school districts was plunged into chaos.

Last week, Farmington Schools Superintendent Matt Ruble discussed the current plans for Farmington’s graduation this summer for the class of 2020.

“We are planning alternative dates,” he said. “High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds sent out a survey to students and the parents. Overwhelmingly, our students wanted us to try to wait and do a traditional ceremony, which is totally understandable.

"To honor that, we didn’t feel like May or even early June, so we wanted to set dates that we feel like are realistic. We looked at July 18 or Aug 1 as our tentative dates. We are still in discussions, still making plans."

The biggest problem the district has is planning around the possibility of some sort of social distancing still being in effect. Ruble said that situation would be impossible when held indoors.