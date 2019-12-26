{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington has new Journeyman Linemen

City of Farmington employees Aaron Hampton and Rob Nash have been certified as Journeyman Linemen.

 Provided by city of Farmington

City of Farmington employees Aaron Hampton and Rob Nash have become certified as Journeyman Linemen by completing the academic requirements of the four-year Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC) Apprentice Lineman Training Program.

They received certificates of completion from the Missouri Public Utilities Alliance (MPUA) and the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of  Apprenticeship and Training.

Hampton transferred into the city's Electric Department from the Street Department and Nash transferred into the Electric Department from the Farmington Fire Department.

Larry Lacy, Public Works director, said, "We are very proud of their accomplishment in attaining the Journeyman Linemen Certification."

