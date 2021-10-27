Farmington High School defeats Chaminade 19-6

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Farmington High School experienced more difficulty in winning from Chaminade last Friday afternoon than the score indicates. The game started as if Chaminade was going to make quick work of Farmington and end up with the large end of the score.
Farmington kicked off to Chaminade against a strong wind and the kick did not go so far that Chaminade was not able to return the kick into the Farmington territory and the ball remained in the Farmington territory during the entire quarter. Farmington was unable to kick the ball out of their own territory on account of the very strong wind, and Chaminade constantly threatened the Farmington goal.
Finally, during the first three minutes of the second quarter, they pushed the ball over after Farmington had been penalized 15 yards for holding. They failed on the try for an extra point. Farmington then gained possession of the ball after Chaminade was held for downs after the kick-off, were forced to kick and scored almost instantly on a pass from Simms to Sloan. Simms added an extra point on a wide end run.
The rest of the quarter was evenly played, and the half ended with the score 7-6 in favor of Farmington. Chaminade had outplayed Farmington during the entire first period and Farmington retaliated the second period and had the edge of the extra point.
In the second half, Farmington kicked off to Chaminade and they were held for downs. Haley kicked to Farmington's 35-yard line and Farmington, on a sustained drive, carried the ball over for a touchdown, Simms scoring the touchdown on a wide end run with perfect interference led by McCarthy, C. Yates and Ryan. Extra point failed. Score: Farmington: 13-Chaminade 6.
Farmington scored again in the last quarter when Chaminade was held for downs on her own 30-yard line and was forced to kick. Schramm blocked the kick. Farmington recovered, and McCarthy, Ryan and Simms put the ball in the scoring zone and McCarthy crashed thru the line for the last 5 yards and touchdown. A pass, Simms to Sloan added the extra point and the game ended Farmington 20, Chaminade, 6.
Ebhardt Fischbeck was the outstanding many for Farmington, while Haley stood out for Chaminade. The work of the Farmington backfield cannot be praised too highly; they looked good both on offense and defense. Martin Smith substituting for Ben Marbury at center did well against Chaminade All Star center and made him see most of the game from a lying position.
Today, Farmington ties up with Fornfelt High School on the local field at 3:15. Forfelt has defeated Cape Central this year 20-14. Cape defeated Farmington 13-0. The boys are anxious to rub out this blot by defeating Fornfelt as they realize that they did not play up to their standard at Cape. A victory over Fornfelt and Crystal City will bring Farmington's percentage to a winning season or considerably over 500 percent. Come out and support the team. Admission is %0 cents and 25 cents.