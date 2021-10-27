Farmington High School defeats Chaminade 19-6

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Farmington High School experienced more difficulty in winning from Chaminade last Friday afternoon than the score indicates. The game started as if Chaminade was going to make quick work of Farmington and end up with the large end of the score.

Farmington kicked off to Chaminade against a strong wind and the kick did not go so far that Chaminade was not able to return the kick into the Farmington territory and the ball remained in the Farmington territory during the entire quarter. Farmington was unable to kick the ball out of their own territory on account of the very strong wind, and Chaminade constantly threatened the Farmington goal.

Finally, during the first three minutes of the second quarter, they pushed the ball over after Farmington had been penalized 15 yards for holding. They failed on the try for an extra point. Farmington then gained possession of the ball after Chaminade was held for downs after the kick-off, were forced to kick and scored almost instantly on a pass from Simms to Sloan. Simms added an extra point on a wide end run.