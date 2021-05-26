 Skip to main content
Farmington High School graduation exercises tonight
Farmington High School graduation exercises tonight

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 22, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The graduating exercise of the Farmington High School will be held at the school auditorium at 8 o’clock this evening, Friday, May 22nd. The class address will be delivered b the State Superintendent of Schools, Chas. A. Lee. Anna Mae Sides will be salutatorian and Donalee Halter will be valedictorian for the class of 52 graduates.

The public is cordially invited to attend the exercise. However, the greater part of the lower floor of the auditorium has been reserved for members of the immediate families of the graduates. Persons not holding reserved tickets can facilitate the seating of the audience by requesting the ushers to seat them outside of the reserved area.

