Farmington High School holds annual job fair

Kearns noted that the format of the past job fairs did not work out very well.

“In the past when we did it that way, we had students fill out a form to pick their career speakers, but then you have that group that doesn’t always pick theirs and doesn’t fill out their form then we would have to pick their sessions for them,” she said. “With this, they can always pick something that they want to pick. I had been to a career fair in St. Louis that was set up like this and I really liked it.

"They spend about 10 minutes with a speaker, have a one minute question time, and then they get a minute or two to find another speaker. All the areas are color coded based upon the Missouri Pathways, so that students know that if they want to go into the trades, then they know everybody in orange is in that industry. I feel like that this format is more engaging to the students. It is more of an intimate setting, they can ask questions, they have more information.”

Reeves referenced the Latin Honors program the district is beginning to implement for high school students.

“This does support the career focus that we are trying to work with,” he said. “This is not directly tied to [the Latin Honors] program, but its part of that general move that we are going to as a school, being more career conscious.”