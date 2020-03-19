Farmington High School holds annual job fair

Farmington High School held it’s annual job fair for students March 11. College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves gave an overview of the day’s activities for high school students looking at their future career choices.
“[Counselor] Dr. Lindsay Kearns set this up for roundtable discussions,” he said. “She brought in 24 different employers for potential jobs and careers. They’ve rotated through and had 10 minute discussions so students could go through three or four sessions.
"The first session we had was juniors at the first hour of the day. Then we had sophomores, then we had the seniors. We’ve got everyone from being an Ameren Lineman to welding to working at Parkland Hospital to a career in insurance or law enforcement, it runs the whole gamut between direct entry to workforce and others with substantial post-secondary education.”
This is the fourth year for the career fair and the first year in this type of format. According to Reeves, Kearns went to some other schools to see what they were doing and modeled some things that she had seen in other counseling programs.
“Before we had done individual speakers in classrooms and that provided a logistical nightmare because you had to prepare kids with speakers ahead of time,” Reeves said. “This allows for more flexibility where you can rotate around instead of being stuck in a room for 30 minutes.”
Kearns noted that the format of the past job fairs did not work out very well.
“In the past when we did it that way, we had students fill out a form to pick their career speakers, but then you have that group that doesn’t always pick theirs and doesn’t fill out their form then we would have to pick their sessions for them,” she said. “With this, they can always pick something that they want to pick. I had been to a career fair in St. Louis that was set up like this and I really liked it.
"They spend about 10 minutes with a speaker, have a one minute question time, and then they get a minute or two to find another speaker. All the areas are color coded based upon the Missouri Pathways, so that students know that if they want to go into the trades, then they know everybody in orange is in that industry. I feel like that this format is more engaging to the students. It is more of an intimate setting, they can ask questions, they have more information.”
Reeves referenced the Latin Honors program the district is beginning to implement for high school students.
“This does support the career focus that we are trying to work with,” he said. “This is not directly tied to [the Latin Honors] program, but its part of that general move that we are going to as a school, being more career conscious.”
Kearns spoke about some of the employers present at the event and some of the “props” that they displayed.
“It’s been fun, in health sciences we have people here from Mineral Area College, they had a heart up there,” she said. “They had students dissecting, we have a respiratory therapist that has lungs up there. It allows them to bring in stuff a little more hands on. We ask the speakers to go over what their typical day looks like, and any education and skills they need to be in those positions.”
