FARMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL KNIGHTS 1962 FOOTBALL SQUAD

The Farmington Senior High School Knights will play the Northwest team at House Springs Saturday afternoon in their last game of the 1962 football season. The Knights defeated the Festus Tigers last Friday night with a 20-0 score. The Friday night game was the annual Homecoming event for the Farmington Knights. The Knights’ record for the season stands at five wins and three losses, with the final game of the season to be decided Saturday afternoon at Northwest.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 8, 1962, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor