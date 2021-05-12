Farmington High School third in district track meet

This story originally appeared in the May 1, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington High School track team placed third in the district track meet held at Cape Girardeau last Saturday. The meet was hampered a great deal by rain and a wet field which slowed up the contestants.

Kennett High School won the Class B championship with 30 points. Jackson was second with 24 points, Farmington third with 19 points, Poplar Bluff fourth with 17½ points, Cape Girardeau Central and Doniphan tied for fifth with 13 points each Bonne Terre seventh with 10 points, Sikeston 7 points, Charleston 5 points and Caruthersville 1½ points.

Loyal Bugg, captain of the Farmington team, won first place in the 100-yard dash and 3rd place in the 220-yard dash. Edwin Zipprodt who set a new broad jump record in the county meet at Flat River, won first in this event but was handicapped by the muddy field. Other Farmington boys to win places were Elroy Brady, third in the 880-yard run, Burlin Yates, fourth in both of the hurdle races, Wm. Ricketts, fourth in the shot put and Taylor Smith, fourth in the 100-yard dash. The Farmington team also won fourth place in the 880-yard relay.

Winners in the events at Cape Girardeau are entitled to enter the State Meet at Columbia tomorrow, and several of the local boys will probably enter.

