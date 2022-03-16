Farmington hit by ice storm Sunday morning

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Jan. 18, 1962, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Church attendance was off at all Farmington churches last Sunday morning when an ice storm visited the area and left the roads, walks, and driveways a slick sheet of ice, By noon some of the major highways were in fair condition, but side roads and the less-traveled blacktop highways remained tricky throughout the day.

On Sunday night a light snowfall covered the ice and gave a rougher surface which made walking or driving a little less hazardous. However, as the temperature remained around 32 degrees, the thawing and freezing made spots on the pavement very treacherous at times.

There was no widespread interruption of utility service because of the ice storm, but falling branches and wires breaking from an overload of ice kept repair crews busy.

A number of minor traffic mishaps in the area resulted from the glazed road conditions, and travel was greatly curtailed because of the ice storm.

