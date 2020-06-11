Farmington honors 2020 military graduates

The Farmington School District held a special graduation service Saturday afternoon at the high school field house.
The military graduation was for seniors leaving for the military and who could not attend the regular ceremony to be held on July 18.
The students entered to the processional “Pomp and Circumstance” played by Band Director Elliot Naes and Choir Director Claire Naes.
The Colors were presented by the Farmington High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Color Guard while the “Star Spangled Banner” was sung by Claire Naes.
Cadet Claira Wampler recited the “Military Soldier Poem” followed by the “Armed Forces Salute” with the military flags presented by Farmington High School AFJROTC.
Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds gave the welcome address and military recognition.
The featured speaker was AFJROTC mentor Col. Randall Sparks who spoke of his career in the Air Force and explained to the graduates what they should expect to face with a career in the military.
He gave to the graduates a copy of his personal “Challenge Coin” and gave a description of each of the symbols on both sides of the coin. The symbols reflected his appreciation of being an American, an Air Force officer and a native Missourian. He ended with the symbol that expressed his beliefs as a Christian.
LaMonds gave the graduate recognition and Claire Naes led the assembly with the Farmington School Song.
LaMonds conferred the degrees on the graduates and congratulated them on their achievement. The graduates then departed accompanied to “Ceremonial Recessional” performed by Elliot and Claire Naes.
The graduates were Daniel Levi Clover (early graduate unable to attend); Travis Garcia; Alexander H. Green; Sebastian James Hoffman; Andrew Long; Anthony Mong Meister; Matthew Warren Rotter; Logan Tabor; Darren James Winick; and Thomas Lee (non-military graduate).
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
