Farmington honors 2020 military graduates

The Farmington School District held a special graduation service Saturday afternoon at the high school field house.

The military graduation was for seniors leaving for the military and who could not attend the regular ceremony to be held on July 18.

The students entered to the processional “Pomp and Circumstance” played by Band Director Elliot Naes and Choir Director Claire Naes.

The Colors were presented by the Farmington High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Color Guard while the “Star Spangled Banner” was sung by Claire Naes.

Cadet Claira Wampler recited the “Military Soldier Poem” followed by the “Armed Forces Salute” with the military flags presented by Farmington High School AFJROTC.

Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds gave the welcome address and military recognition.

The featured speaker was AFJROTC mentor Col. Randall Sparks who spoke of his career in the Air Force and explained to the graduates what they should expect to face with a career in the military.