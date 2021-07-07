Farmington Hospital among finest in the United States

Crowded quarters

Dr. Hoctor led the way to the infirmary building. Here are housed 300 aged, infirm and hopeless patients. Beds have been jammed into quarters intended for less than half this number.

“This building is an ancient fire trap,” he explained. “It is a constant menace. I begged for it to be razed, but, instead of wrecking it, they built an annex to it. Here the aged and infirm live like animals. To get into bed they must climb over the foot rails of their beds. It’s a disgrace to the state.”

Wards in the infirmary building are the only wards in the entire institution which are overcrowded!

We visited the new clinic building, opened two years ago. From the first to the third floor, the walls leak like sieves. So does the roof, which in Ward No. 6 has seventeen separate and distinct leaks. Beds must be moved and pots and pans and buckets used to catch the water every time it rains. Plaster is falling off the side walls and ceilings are caving in.

Three of the five newly-constructed cottages, and two of the remodeled cottages, leaked just as badly as the new clinic building until recently when walls were tuck pointed and roofs repaired.