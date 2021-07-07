Farmington Hospital among finest in the United States

This story originally appeared in the June 20, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
State Hospital for the Insane No. 4 is a place of strange contrasts. All the best features, and some of the worst conditions in any hospital, anywhere, are found here.
New buildings, opened only two years ago, leak like sieves. Three hundred old, infirm and hopeless patients are housed in what Dr. Emmett F. Hoctor, superintendent since 1925, characterized as "an ancient fire trap," Dr. Hoctor wanted It razed; instead, under the expansion program, an addition was annexed onto it.
There is a dire shortage of doctors and nurses and attendants, with four doctors, fifteen nurses and 133 attendants caring for 1,768 patients — an average of 442 patients per doctor.
Work is curtailed
Because of this shortage of doctors, plus the new retrenchment policy, the work of the outpatient department — one of the most important functions of the hospital — has been greatly curtailed. This department was established to advise and direct the activities of discharged and paroled patients during the period of readjustment outside the institution. It had grown so rapidly that additional personnel were necessary for its proper functioning. Today, despite the burden of administrative duties, Dr. Hoctor is handling this division single-handed in what he called "a haphazard fashion."
Despite these handicaps, an amazing program of curative work is being carried on. Every modern agency known to psychiatry and surgery is practiced here and every patient who has a chance for cure or improvement is getting maximum benefit of scientific treatment.
The discharge rate of patients returned to society as completely cured or greatly improved is in excess of 50 percent and compares favorably with the same rate of the best institutions in the world. Only the hopeless have been abandoned.
Dr. Hoctor told the writer that more than 200 of the 1,768 patients do not belong here. Of this number, at least 150 are aged, infirm but sane persons who have been dumped into the hospital by county courts. Another 50 are idiots and imbeciles who belong in the Missouri State School at Marshall. Dr. Hoctor is making an effort to get rid of these inmates to make room for mental patients who can be cured.
Dr. Hoctor took the writer on a tour of the institution, built largely on the cottage plan, on spacious ground on the outskirts of Farmington. It was a revelation. Patients are spirited and happy. Only the farmhands and dairy workers wear overalls. Men and women wear an assortment of clothing which gives them individuality. In every ward in every building, is a sun parlor, or sitting room, with radios, fresh flowers, goldfish bowls, books, newspaper and comfortable club chair.
Crowded quarters
Dr. Hoctor led the way to the infirmary building. Here are housed 300 aged, infirm and hopeless patients. Beds have been jammed into quarters intended for less than half this number.
“This building is an ancient fire trap,” he explained. “It is a constant menace. I begged for it to be razed, but, instead of wrecking it, they built an annex to it. Here the aged and infirm live like animals. To get into bed they must climb over the foot rails of their beds. It’s a disgrace to the state.”
Wards in the infirmary building are the only wards in the entire institution which are overcrowded!
We visited the new clinic building, opened two years ago. From the first to the third floor, the walls leak like sieves. So does the roof, which in Ward No. 6 has seventeen separate and distinct leaks. Beds must be moved and pots and pans and buckets used to catch the water every time it rains. Plaster is falling off the side walls and ceilings are caving in.
Three of the five newly-constructed cottages, and two of the remodeled cottages, leaked just as badly as the new clinic building until recently when walls were tuck pointed and roofs repaired.
There is nothing about the hospital indicative of a place of confinement. Necessary bars in some wards are of ornamental iron, and steel window sashes are concealed under wood. Even the word “insane” has been chipped from all cornerstones designating the group of buildings as “State Hospital for the Insane No. 4.”