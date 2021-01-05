Farmington hospital receives CAP accreditation

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 25, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Community Hospital has joined an exclusive medical club. The membership is exclusive, hard to come by and twice as cherished by certain members of the medical profession.

The club is composed of members of a special accreditation programs under the direction of the College of American Pathologists. The newest member of the accreditation is the Farmington Community Hospital. The program is constructed to serve as a tool for improving hospital laboratory facilities and professional standards that can be applied to hospital laboratory services.

The College of American Pathologists has sponsored the program since the 1950s. Nearly 2,400 hospital laboratories have participated in the special accreditation program. The standards for procedural operations, equipment laboratory methodology, proficiency testing, and quality control are inspected by a team of volunteers from the College of American Pathologist.

The objective of the program is to improve the quality of clinical laboratory services. Members of the medical profession who serve as “inspectors” participate in the program on a voluntary basis.