Farmington hospital receives CAP accreditation

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 25, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington Community Hospital has joined an exclusive medical club. The membership is exclusive, hard to come by and twice as cherished by certain members of the medical profession.
The club is composed of members of a special accreditation programs under the direction of the College of American Pathologists. The newest member of the accreditation is the Farmington Community Hospital. The program is constructed to serve as a tool for improving hospital laboratory facilities and professional standards that can be applied to hospital laboratory services.
The College of American Pathologists has sponsored the program since the 1950s. Nearly 2,400 hospital laboratories have participated in the special accreditation program. The standards for procedural operations, equipment laboratory methodology, proficiency testing, and quality control are inspected by a team of volunteers from the College of American Pathologist.
The objective of the program is to improve the quality of clinical laboratory services. Members of the medical profession who serve as “inspectors” participate in the program on a voluntary basis.
The program is not mandatory. Individual laboratories participate in the program on a “request” basis only. In the case of Farmington Community Hospital, the initial request was made by the hospital’s supervisor of Laboratory Services, Ron Stevens.
Stevens began the initial contact with the CAP in April of this year and worked until December to secure the accreditation offered by CAP. Stevens explained that the added professional inspection of Farmington Community Hospital’s laboratory services will help maintain the highest standards of quality service that the hospital can provide.
Stevens said, ‘It was the most thorough inspection [of a laboratory facility] that I’ve ever seen.” He went on to explain that after answering hundreds of pages of detailed questions requested by CAP and working closely with CAP personnel that the hospital was ready for the final segment of the accreditation — an on-site inspection of the actual hospital facilities.
The on-site inspection revealed 12 “minor” deficiencies in laboratory facilities and procedures. “All of which, we immediately corrected,” added Stevens.
Stevens took a special pride in discussing the fact that now the Farmington Community Hospital laboratory facilities are the only CAP accredited laboratory facilities between St. Louis and Poplar Bluff.
Stevens pointed out that the CAP accreditation process is a continuing effort and not merely a single effort by the hospital. “We’ll be inspected again in another two years,” Stevens said. Stevens is confident that in two years the CAP investigators will find even fewer flaws in the hospital’s laboratory.