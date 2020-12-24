Farmington intermediate student comes to aid of teacher

Imagine you were to walk into a public restroom and found a friend or co-worker lying unconscious on the floor. How would you react? Would you panic, or would you have the presence of mind to calmly take charge of the situation and do whatever was necessary to get help for the person as quickly as possible?
What would you do?
Now imagine that you are an 11-year-old sixth grader, and it was one of your teachers who you discovered passed out on the floor of a school restroom. This is the exact scenario faced by a student at Lincoln Intermediate School in Farmington a little over a week ago.
It was around lunchtime Tuesday, Dec. 15, when Reese Palmier walked into a school restroom and found her LAUNCH teacher unconscious on the floor. (For those who aren’t familiar with the program, LAUNCH provides assistance to school districts and individual students seeking access to virtual course options.)
Asked how she responded to the emergency, Reese said, “I stayed calm and then I went to go tell a sub at lunch because she took a restroom break. She called the front office, and I went to the front office, and they called 911.”
Reese said she felt “good” that she was able to help her teacher receive the medical assistance she needed. The youngster was called a “lifesaver” by a school administrator who was impressed with the maturity and poise Reese showed in her handling of the situation.
Reese’s mom and dad, Missy and Jeremy Palmier were pleased with their daughter’s response when faced with the unexpected emergency as well.
“We are very, very proud of her,” Mrs. Palmier said. “We couldn’t be any more proud of her than we are for what she did to help her teacher.”
And because of Reese’s quick thinking and immediate response, both she and her teacher will be gratefully celebrating a very special Christmas this year.
Matthew Boyer, Lincoln Intermediate principal, summed it all up by saying, “We are proud and thankful that Reese kept her composure and alerted staff of the incident. Helping others is often a point of discussion at home and school. Seeing it in action, particularly under these circumstances are the moments that fill you with great pride and joy as parents and educators.”
