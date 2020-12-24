Farmington intermediate student comes to aid of teacher

Imagine you were to walk into a public restroom and found a friend or co-worker lying unconscious on the floor. How would you react? Would you panic, or would you have the presence of mind to calmly take charge of the situation and do whatever was necessary to get help for the person as quickly as possible?

What would you do?

Now imagine that you are an 11-year-old sixth grader, and it was one of your teachers who you discovered passed out on the floor of a school restroom. This is the exact scenario faced by a student at Lincoln Intermediate School in Farmington a little over a week ago.

It was around lunchtime Tuesday, Dec. 15, when Reese Palmier walked into a school restroom and found her LAUNCH teacher unconscious on the floor. (For those who aren’t familiar with the program, LAUNCH provides assistance to school districts and individual students seeking access to virtual course options.)

Asked how she responded to the emergency, Reese said, “I stayed calm and then I went to go tell a sub at lunch because she took a restroom break. She called the front office, and I went to the front office, and they called 911.”