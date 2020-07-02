Farmington Jaycees will sponsor Fourth of July celebration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, May 28, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor

The Farmington Jaycees announced plans this week for a big Fourth of July celebration at the Jaycee Park in Farmington.

Preliminary plans for the event, which is to be known as the Jaycee’s Fourth of July Homecoming Picnic, to include a gigantic fireworks display to be set off in the evening. Jaycee Herb Sheets said the display will be the biggest ever seen in this area.

The all-day event will include games for children and adults, and refreshment and food stands will be set up for the enjoyment of the crowd.

Other attractions will be announced at a later date. The celebration is to be similar to the Homecoming, which the Jaycees sponsored several years ago.

Sheets invited everyone to plan now to bring the family and spend all day at the old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration.

