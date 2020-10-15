Farmington Kiwanis Club holds banquet

Those at the head table were Miss Sally Sullivan, president of the Key Club for the 1979-80 year. Lt. Governor and Mrs. Harold Paul, 2nd Vice President, and Mrs. Bill Krekeler and incoming president and Mrs. George Treaster.

The members of the Key Club presented President Bradley with a plaque to show their appreciation for his efforts in helping to organize the Key Club.

President Bradley spoke briefly of the accomplishments of the Farmington club during this past year including announcement of action by the board of directors in approving the purchase of a record player for the new Farmington Library.

Incoming Lt. Governor Harold Paul was then introduced. Lt. Governor Paul announced the Major Emphasis Theme for all Kiwanians for the 1980-81 club year, “A Time to Care – A Time to Share Communications Disabilities.” Each Kiwanis year has a theme that expresses service to the community. It shows that “We Care – That We Share.”

Kiwanis projects are an example of this. Projects that help people. For example, the Farmington club has made arrangements for free blood pressure screening to be available at available at each of the polling places in Farmington on Tuesday, Nov. 4th (General Election Day) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.