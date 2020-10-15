Farmington Kiwanis Club holds banquet

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 9, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The annual installation of officers’ banquet for the Farmington Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis-sponsored Key Club at Farmington High School was held Wednesday evening, Oct. 1, 1980 at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Leadington with 81 attending. Outgoing Kiwanis President Ed Bradley presided.
The event opened with the Presentation of the Colors by Boy Scouts Mark Stanfield and David Leikam of Boy Scout Troop No. 471. Two new flags, provided by the past presidents of the Farmington club, were presented — Old Glory, and as is traditional with US Kiwanis clubs, the Canadian flag.
Following the singing of one verse of America and the Pledge of Allegiance, a short musical program was provided by members of the Key Club. A duet, sung by Janeane Gibbs and Barbara Brannon, with Leslie Limbaugh at the piano was followed by a solo by Miss Gibbs. Miss Limbaugh concluded the musical portion of the program with a piano solo.
Kiwanian Rv. Merlen Wegener gave the invocation.
Following the dinner, President Bradley introduced visitors: Former Kiwanian Dubar Zolman, Chamber of Commerce President and Mrs. “Mit” Landrum, Dr. and Mrs. Doug Ross (their son is a member of the Key Club). Mr. and Mrs. Gene Darr of Bismarck (former members of the now inactive Bismarck Kiwanis Club and members of the Rolla Kiwanis Club including outgoing Division 10 Lt. Governor Ralph Rowden, members of The Steeleville Kiwanis Club and members of the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club. The Cape Girardeau club, together with the Sikeston Kiwanis Club, helped to organize the Farmington Kiwanis Club 35 years ago. Also included among the guests were former Farmington Kiwanis Club President and Mrs. Floyd Becker of St. Louis.
Those at the head table were Miss Sally Sullivan, president of the Key Club for the 1979-80 year. Lt. Governor and Mrs. Harold Paul, 2nd Vice President, and Mrs. Bill Krekeler and incoming president and Mrs. George Treaster.
The members of the Key Club presented President Bradley with a plaque to show their appreciation for his efforts in helping to organize the Key Club.
President Bradley spoke briefly of the accomplishments of the Farmington club during this past year including announcement of action by the board of directors in approving the purchase of a record player for the new Farmington Library.
Incoming Lt. Governor Harold Paul was then introduced. Lt. Governor Paul announced the Major Emphasis Theme for all Kiwanians for the 1980-81 club year, “A Time to Care – A Time to Share Communications Disabilities.” Each Kiwanis year has a theme that expresses service to the community. It shows that “We Care – That We Share.”
Kiwanis projects are an example of this. Projects that help people. For example, the Farmington club has made arrangements for free blood pressure screening to be available at available at each of the polling places in Farmington on Tuesday, Nov. 4th (General Election Day) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Another example of Kiwanis Sharing is the work done with youth groups such as the Key Club and other organizations. As Kiwanians we are charged with the duty of sharing, not only our financial contributions, but with sharing of our time. There is no greater service.
Communications Disabilities (C.D.) is an area where we must search out the problems identify them and develop projects to correct the problem and provide solutions to the problems. C.D. is a common problem, but solutions can be developed and applied.
“Let each day begin as a new start — a new life of service and building our community.”
Following his formal remarks, Lt. Governor Paul installed the officers for the Farmington club for the 1980-81 club year. Directors installed were Keith Bishop, Claud E. Lovitt, Harold J. Paul, James G. Freer, Willaim C. Martin, Willard Rumburg and Rev. Merlen Wegener.
Outgoing President Ed Bradley was awarded his Past-President’s Pin” by the Lt. Governor.
Miss Sally Sullivan, outgoing president of the Key Club served as installing officer for the Key Club officers. Those installed were Jeneane Gibbs, president; Leigh Ann Helms, first vice president; Barbara Brannon, second vice president; Paulette Smith, secretary; Marsha Powell, treasurer; and David Paul, reporter.
Lt. Governor Paul then awarded perfect attendance pins as follows: 1 year, George Treaster; 6 years, Treasurer Keith Bishop; 7 years, Dave Baird; 10 years, Immediate Past President Ed Bradley; 14 years, Vinton Johnson; 31 years, Secretary Bob Dugal; 32 year, Al Karsch; and 35 years, former president and charter member Francis X. Stoll.
Legion of Honor Certificates and lapel pins were awarded to Francis X. Stoll (35 years); Howard Tetley, (35 years); and Berl J. Miller (35 years).
Immediate Past President Bradley was given his Past President’s Plaque.
Kiwanian Berl J. Miller was also given a Certificate of Outstanding Leadership for his years of service from 1945 to 1980. Berl was the first president of the Farmington club. He was also given the American flag which was replaced by a new one at this meeting.
Harold and Beverly Paul were presented a gift from the club. (Harold is a past president).
Secretary and Mrs. Bob Dugal presented Immediate Past President Bradley with a scrapbook. Which they had prepared over the past year.
