Farmington Knights wrestling off to strong start

In the 112-pound weight class, Brian Boyer also returns after a successful sophomore year. After making the state tournament a year ago, Boyer, a junior, has begun strong with seven wins and no losses.

One of the six new faces in the Farmington lineup is Mike Zieglemeyer, a junior. After being out much of last season with injuries, he has returned to claim the 119-pound class for Farmington.

Ben Amsden has moved up a weight class to 125 but has not lost a step. Even though he too took a couple of tough losses at the Helias quad, the sophomore has a 4-2 record and looks to make the state tournament after a close run at it last season. Andy Hutson has also moved up a weight class to 30 and is finding much success there. He is 6-0-1 with four pins — fourth on the team behind Boyer, Young and Nathan Hoehn, with five each — and also leads the team with 12 takedowns. The third-year wrestler will be looking for his second trip to the state tournament.

Securing the 135-pound weight class for a second straight year is J.J. Triplette, a senior. He too will be looking for his second straight trip to the “big one,” but has found the going a little rough so far with a 4-3 record. Another of the six rookies is Daniel Kellogg (3-4), a sophomore matman who has found varsity wrestling a little different than last year’s JV.