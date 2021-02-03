Farmington Knights wrestling off to strong start

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 28, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser – Editor
The Farmington varsity wrestling team is off to a fast start this season, winning its first four dual matches. New faces, as well as old ones, are sprinkled throughout the lineup. This balance of youth and experience has provided the Knight’s matmen with an impressive varsity, as well as many veteran backups.
After last year’s stunning sixth-place finish in the Missouri State Tournament — with three wrestlers placing third or better — many people expected the Farmington wrestling program to be in a downward slide. With the 1989-90 wrestling team losing five seniors — four of whom made it to the state tournament and two placed — the 1990-91 team looked to be in desperate need of experience. John Krause, Eric Burlbaw, Doug Savage, Wade Welch and Scott Ratcliff all graduated after last season and left the team with a serious problem in the middle and higher weight classes. Krause and Burlbaw finished first and third, respectively, last year. Even with the loss of these tough veterans, the new team has gotten off to a fast start with freshmen filling many of the holes left from last year.
Adam Young, a third-place finisher in last year’s state tournament, has returned to anchor the Farmington team. He has started the year with seven consecutive victories and a first-place finish at the Jefferson City Helias Quad. Young will be looking for his fourth straight bid to the state tournament.
In the 112-pound weight class, Brian Boyer also returns after a successful sophomore year. After making the state tournament a year ago, Boyer, a junior, has begun strong with seven wins and no losses.
One of the six new faces in the Farmington lineup is Mike Zieglemeyer, a junior. After being out much of last season with injuries, he has returned to claim the 119-pound class for Farmington.
Ben Amsden has moved up a weight class to 125 but has not lost a step. Even though he too took a couple of tough losses at the Helias quad, the sophomore has a 4-2 record and looks to make the state tournament after a close run at it last season. Andy Hutson has also moved up a weight class to 30 and is finding much success there. He is 6-0-1 with four pins — fourth on the team behind Boyer, Young and Nathan Hoehn, with five each — and also leads the team with 12 takedowns. The third-year wrestler will be looking for his second trip to the state tournament.
Securing the 135-pound weight class for a second straight year is J.J. Triplette, a senior. He too will be looking for his second straight trip to the “big one,” but has found the going a little rough so far with a 4-3 record. Another of the six rookies is Daniel Kellogg (3-4), a sophomore matman who has found varsity wrestling a little different than last year’s JV.
David Bowling, now a sophomore, filled in some last year as a freshman at 145, and has taken over the position permanently this season. After getting knocked out of districts last year, he is off to a rough start this year by going 3-4. After beginning the season at 160, Robert Kellogg dropped to the 152-pound weight class and has found great success —5-2 overall and 2-0 at 152. The rookie grappler moved down because of the return of Jeff Savage from a hand injury. The 160-pound Savage is coming off an excellent football season in which he was selected first team all-state defensive lineman. Because of the hand injury, he has gotten off to a slow start, going 2-2 and missing the Helias Quad.
The upper three weight classes show the most significant changes on the Farmington team, as all three have new faces filling the spots. Tim Ferguson, a rookie senior, has stepped into the 171-pound weight class and has found it tough going, although he is coming along.
The strongest performance by a rookie on the team has been made by the 189-pound freshman Nathan Hoehn. He is undefeated in seven official varsity matches and tied for first in pins with five. The heavyweight position for the Farmington Knights has been filled by Chris Smith (3-4 varsity record).
Although these 13 wrestlers are the present varsity team at the high school, there are many fighting for those top spots. Matt Bailey and Daniel Kellogg are in an ongoing battle for the varsity 140 spot. After being knocked out of the varsity 152 slot early in the season. Chris Roberts is trying to reclaim that position from Robert Kellogg. James Johnson was also part of the early season lineup at the heavyweight spot but was knocked out by Chris Smith. Other wrestlers with varsity experience are Chris Bouchard, Sean Dement, John Upchurch and Bailey.
The JV squad also participated in the Helias Quad and finished second to Helias. The younger team has gone 3-1 in the early part of the season and has also completed the annual freshman-sophomore conference tournament. Three medal winners were among the Farmington wrestlers. Larry Hastings and Chris Roberts each took first and James Johnson took a second-place award. The JV squad was in action Wednesday at another freshman-sophomore tournament at Oakville.
The Knights matmen began the season at Jefferson City for the Helias Quad. They came out with a third-place finish, although Head Coach Howard Hoehn said, “We would have defeated everyone (Warrensburg and Kirkwood) except Helias in a dual.”
First-place finishers in that tournament were Adam Young, Brian Boyer, Andy Hutson and Nathan Hoehn. The Knights’ varsity squad is almost half done with its dual schedule, with victories over Potosi, Sikeston, Flat River Central and DeSoto, and is looking forward to a big match on Jan. 3 against Ste. Genevieve. Both teams are showing strong squads and will face each other at Farmington. On the fifth of January the squad will travel to Poplar Bluff for an eight-team tournament.