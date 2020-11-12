Farmington Library art show promotes 'positive patriotism'

A group of local artists have American themed works of art on display at the Farmington Library.

One of the artists, Dianne Dickerson, organized the showing and explained the reason behind the project.

“There’s 24 artists and there’s about 36 works, and we tried to keep it politically free,” she said. “What we wanted to do was present ‘Positive Patriotism’. It’s all artists from this area, and its word of mouth, and internet posted by area artists.

“It includes everything from a new American citizen to Native Americans, because this is Native American Month, there’s not any Native Americans [in this group], but we represented them with a Peace Pipe and some other things, to the Civil War to the Second Amendment, to a little bit of everything.”

The artists range from military veteran Thomas Nutter, who said that, “This painting was inspired by my service and the need for positive patriotism in today’s time,” to Glore Perez, an immigrant who became a U.S. citizen in 2015 and enjoys celebrating July 4 with her family.