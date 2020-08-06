Farmington Library offers activities for month of August

There are several awesome activities planned this month for kids and teens by the Farmington Public Library.
“For everyone’s safety we’ve had to change how we run our events in the library,” said Program Coordinator Rachel Mullins, who is a librarian and has been with the Farmington Public Library for six years.
She added that the library is "excited" to be able to still have activities for the community and that they are "looking forward to eventually getting back to normal."
Currently their digital escape room — Escape from Fairytale Land — is available for anyone to participate. The link https://sites.google.com/view/fplescapetheroom/home takes participants directly to the escape room where they will must correct six fractured fairy tales in order to successfully escape.
Participants become apprenticed by the most powerful wizard and find themselves inside a mysterious book. A shadowy figure in a navy cloak slowly glides toward you and tells you that by entering the book, you have disrupted the stories and only by fixing them will you be able to leave this land and return to your own world.
Participants will work their way through “Rumpelstiltskin,” “Snow White,” “Puss in Boots,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella” and “The Three Little Pigs.”
Although there is no time limit for this escape room, participants may time themselves to make it even more challenging.
Story Time at the Splash Pad
There’s still time to participate in story time at the Farmington Water Park’s splash pad. This free event — open to all ages — takes place from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Guests may stay at the water park after story time but must exit the park to pay the fee before readmission.
Kids’ Crafternoon Take-and-Make
Butterflies and caterpillars will be the subject of the upcoming kids’ crafternoon at the library. Participants ages 3-12 must be signed up by Tuesday, Aug. 11 by calling the library to participate in the event that will run from Aug. 11-25.
This take-and-make craft kit will contain all supplies and instructions needed to make butterflies and caterpillars. Kids must have a valid library card to sign up for the program. A parent must have a card if the child is under the age of 5.
Teen Book Boxes
Now is the time to sign up for a teen book box before all the spots have been filled. Participants must also complete a survey at https://tinyurl.com/TeenBookBox so the box is geared toward the individual’s preferences.
The teen book box will include two to three specially-selected books chosen according to the student’s preferences; two to three treats or themed items to keep; themed book lists; at-home activities; and a comment card to provide feedback on the books chosen.
Students in grades 6-12 with a valid library card can participate in this free event. Signup closes Thursday, Aug. 13.
Adult Take-and-Make Craft
If the idea of making an aromatherapy stress ball sounds like good stress relief, then sign up for this activity by Thursday, Aug. 13 at the library.
This program is for adults 16 and up. Craft kits can be picked up in-person inside the library or through curbside service from Aug. 13-27.
Classic Book Club
Those who love classic literature might want to be part of the classic book club at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. This is an online-only book club sponsored by the library. Participants must email Lindsey at lkelley@farmington-mo.gov in order to participate.
Copies of the book The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle are available on Project Gutenberg, a digital library which contains more than 60,000 free e-books.
Story Time in the Park
Special story time with Ms. Bonnie takes place at Trimfoot Park on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting Aug. 19 and ending Sept. 9. Trimfoot Park is located at 300 Trimfoot Terrace in Farmington.
Participants are encouraged to take something to sit on. The event will be canceled that day if there is inclement weather.
For more information about any of these programs, call the Farmington Public Library at 573-756-5779. The library is located at 101 N. A Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.
