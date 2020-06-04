Farmington Lions Club heard about consumer education

This article originally appeared in the Friday, June 4, 1970 issue of The Farmington News
Fifteen members of the Farmington Lion’s Club heard the Rev. James R. Wagoner of Desloge tell of the Consumer Education for Older People at the Tuesday meeting. This is a program administered by the University of Missouri, Extension Division, Columbia, Missouri.
This program is available in the counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Iron, Madison and Washington. Objectives are to help older people use their limited incomes to the best advantage; to inform older people of the services available to them from them from the various agencies; to alert older people to fraudulent schemes and practices; to acquaint the community to the needs and problems of older people and to encourage older people to participate in community activities.
Home visitation is the primary method used to reach and help older people with their problems and needs in this program. The education assistants help organize small informal type senior groups. They will also assist established senior citizens clubs upon request. Upon request each person will be sent a monthly consumer education newsletter. Information packets for those on special diets will be provided and advice on what to do if you think you have been swindled. Information on all public agencies and services will be passed on to the older people. Help will be given to organize Watch-Care groups, Hobby or Craft groups, sales outlet for crafts and community activities.
If you, or someone you know, would like to participate in this program contact the program director or education assistant in your county.
In St. Francois County: Mrs. Mary Jean Faircloth, 519 Grove St., Bonne Terre, phone 358-2373; or James R. Wagoner, 101 South Seventh St., Desloge, phone 431-2104; Ste. Genevieve County, Mrs. Lura Gordon, Route 3, Farmington, phone 756-2953.
The Farmington Lions meet each Tuesday at Holiday Inn Jr., beginning with breakfast served at 7 o’clock. Dr. Gary Ward will have the program at the next meeting — could be that he will tell of his experience in fence building!
