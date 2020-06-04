Farmington Lions Club heard about consumer education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This article originally appeared in the Friday, June 4, 1970 issue of The Farmington News

Fifteen members of the Farmington Lion’s Club heard the Rev. James R. Wagoner of Desloge tell of the Consumer Education for Older People at the Tuesday meeting. This is a program administered by the University of Missouri, Extension Division, Columbia, Missouri.

This program is available in the counties of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Iron, Madison and Washington. Objectives are to help older people use their limited incomes to the best advantage; to inform older people of the services available to them from them from the various agencies; to alert older people to fraudulent schemes and practices; to acquaint the community to the needs and problems of older people and to encourage older people to participate in community activities.