Farmington looks for new superintendent

Dr. Henry said, “I am pleased to join the administrative team of Jefferson College and look forward to the challenge of leadership in a well-established and rapidly developing educational institution. The community college is of particular interest to me because of its commitment to the democratic ideal of greater educational opportunity for a broader segment of people.

“I am well aware of the fine reputation of the faculty and staff and the spirit of excellence which has become a tradition at Jefferson College. As president, I welcome the opportunity to work closely with the board of trustees and the entire academic community to preserve that tradition.”

Mr. Studyvin, speaking for the board of trustees, said the board is “indeed fortunate and extremely pleased to have secured the services of Dr. Henry. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership in all facets of education, and as a chief administrative officer, his record is one of the most impressive we have seen. He was a successful classroom teacher and principal for six years prior to his appointment as a superintendent of schools.