Farmington looks for new superintendent

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 18, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
Farmington R-VII School superintendent for the past five years, Dr. B. Ray Henry, was named president of Jefferson College in Hillsboro last week. Dr. Henry received his Doctor of Education Degree from the University of Missouri this past spring.
Dr. Henry will assume his new position with Jefferson College in July. According to a spokesman for the Farmington R-VIII Board of Education, several applications for the Farmington superintendent’s position have been received, but a selection is not likely until next month.
Dr. Henry’s recent appointment was announced on Thursday, June 11, by J. Charles Studyvin, president of the Jefferson College Board of Trustees. He was chosen from more than 100 who considered the post.
Jefferson College, now in its sixth year of operation, is located on a 165-acre campus north of Hillsboro and has a current enrollment of 1,500 students. Under the leadership of its first president, Dr. Charles J. McClain, the college has developed into a comprehensive community college offering two associate degrees, vocational training for high school seniors, adult continuing education classes, certificate-level job training programs, and cultural programs to the residents of Jefferson County.
Dr. Henry said, “I am pleased to join the administrative team of Jefferson College and look forward to the challenge of leadership in a well-established and rapidly developing educational institution. The community college is of particular interest to me because of its commitment to the democratic ideal of greater educational opportunity for a broader segment of people.
“I am well aware of the fine reputation of the faculty and staff and the spirit of excellence which has become a tradition at Jefferson College. As president, I welcome the opportunity to work closely with the board of trustees and the entire academic community to preserve that tradition.”
Mr. Studyvin, speaking for the board of trustees, said the board is “indeed fortunate and extremely pleased to have secured the services of Dr. Henry. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership in all facets of education, and as a chief administrative officer, his record is one of the most impressive we have seen. He was a successful classroom teacher and principal for six years prior to his appointment as a superintendent of schools.
As superintendent, he successfully directed the financing, planning, and construction of 16 major buildings and was responsible for such notable innovative achievements as the initiation of a non-graded elementary school, team teaching and open planned schools, and the implementation of the middle school concept.
“The board is unanimous in its belief that Dr. Henry brings to his new position the educational background and professional experience necessary to the continued progress and success of Jefferson College.”
Dr. Henry, 40, married and the father of three sons, is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State College at Cape Girardeau where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. He received a Master of Education Degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and a Doctor of Education Degree from the same institution. He has also done additional graduate work at the University of Tennessee.
At Gideon, Missouri, Dr. Henry served as classroom teacher and elementary principal from 1949-55, high school principal from 1955-56, and superintendent of schools from 1956-65. In 1965, he was appointed superintendent of schools, Farmington School District R-VII, Farmington, Missouri.
Dr. Henry is a member of the American Association of School Administrators, the National Society for the Study of Education, the Missouri Association of School Administrators, Phi Delta Kappa (honorary educational fraternity), and the Southeast Missouri state College Liaison Committee. He is also a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association and is currently serving on the State Public Relations Committee of that organization. He was a participant in the President’s White House Conference on Education, served as a delegate to the Governor’s Conference on Education, and is active in a variety of other professional organizations.
In addition to his professional activities, Dr. Henry is currently serving as a district director of Rotary International, is on the board of directors of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, and is a committeeman and past-district officer of the Boy Scouts of America.
