Farmington man faces child porn charges after investigation

An area man is facing several felony charges this week following investigations that began in August.

Joshua Logan Hammers, 22, of Farmington, was charged on Thursday in St. Francois County with first-degree promoting child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Digital Forensics Investigative Unit states that an investigator was provided information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that on Feb. 27, the Facebook account of Hammers received a video of child pornography from another user via the Facebook messenger application.

The report states investigators also received information from the NCMEC that on Aug. 10, the Google account of jhammers983 had uploaded seven videos of child pornography into its Google Photos storage.

Through this investigation, police reportedly found Hammers had used both the suspect Facebook and Google accounts.

On Wednesday, MSHP investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at Hammers' Hyler Drive apartment in Farmington. The man was then interviewed and reportedly admitted to viewing child pornography on the internet while at his apartment. He also allegedly admitted to using the Google account and uploading reported videos of child pornography to his Google Photos storage.

The report states that a search of Hammers’ cell phone revealed several hundred videos of children engaged in sex acts, and numerous videos were of prepubescent children as young as infants.

Hammers was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $250,000 cash-only bond was set in the case. If released on bond, the man is ordered to comply with pre-trial monitoring service, must have GPS installed prior to release, and be prohibited from having a computer, cell phone, or other electronic devices with the capability of media storage or internet access.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control investigation is ongoing, according to a press release issued by the MSHP on Friday.

The Patrol noted that investigators were assisted by the Farmington Police Department in this investigation.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to MSHP or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Missouri Digital Forensic Center is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Social Services, and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Program and is coordinated by the MSHP.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

