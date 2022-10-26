Farmington man faces child porn charges

Following a child pornography investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC), a Farmington man is facing multiple felony charges of promoting child pornography in St. Francois County.

Bruce A. Wiseman, 44, of Farmington, was indicted by a grand jury late last month on six counts of first-degree promoting child pornography.

Court records show that a warrant was issued, and Wiseman was taken into custody at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Oct. 9. The man's bond was set at $200,000 with no 10% cash bond accepted for release.

The charging documents allege that late last year, between Dec. 6-25, Wiseman possessed, with the intent to transfer, six obscene videos depicting children younger than 14 years old engaged in sexual activity.

A motion for a change of judge in the case against Wiseman was granted Oct. 14, and an initial hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 21.