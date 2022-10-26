 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington man faces child porn charges

Two area men charged with possessing, promoting child pornography in unrelated cases

Bruce A. Wiseman

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

Following a child pornography investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC), a Farmington man is facing multiple felony charges of promoting child pornography in St. Francois County.

Bruce A. Wiseman, 44, of Farmington, was indicted by a grand jury late last month on six counts of first-degree promoting child pornography.

Court records show that a warrant was issued, and Wiseman was taken into custody at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Oct. 9. The man's bond was set at $200,000 with no 10% cash bond accepted for release.

The charging documents allege that late last year, between Dec. 6-25, Wiseman possessed, with the intent to transfer, six obscene videos depicting children younger than 14 years old engaged in sexual activity.

A motion for a change of judge in the case against Wiseman was granted Oct. 14, and an initial hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 21.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

