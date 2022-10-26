Farmington Ministerial Alliance moves to new headquarters

Free. That’s right, free.

Farmington Ministerial Alliance board members were beyond stunned when they heard a massive, nearly 37,000-square-foot building had been donated to them.

Board members had been praying for a new location for their thrift store and food pantry after learning they would need to move from their location on Showplace Drive by Aug. 30.

Sharo Shirshekan owned the previous Farmington Family Fun Center building and donated it to the Farmington Ministerial Alliance.

“We have been extremely blessed by this donation,” said Nancy Faulkner, director of benevolence for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance.

The nonprofit organization assists with food, clothing, rent, utilities, gas vouchers and prescription medications.

All Farmington area churches are invited to be part of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance, a faith-based organization. Some churches are very active in attending meetings, and their pastors are board members. Some contribute financially for benevolence, and many post the organization’s needs, such as volunteers, food and personal hygiene items, in church bulletins. Most volunteers come from the local churches, and some pastors participate in the Cooking Clergy for Help the Hungry Bake Sale.

Current board members include President Greg Robinson, First Baptist Church of Farmington pastor; Vice President Alan Berry, Farmington Christian Church pastor; Secretary Rocky Good, New Heights Church pastor; Treasurer Keith Davis, Open Heart Assembly; and Nancy Faulkner, director of benevolence and operator of the thrift store and food pantry. Church of the Nazarene Pastor Arthur Menard was president until Sept. 18 when he left the community and is no longer serving.

There was no community-based organization in the late 1970s available to assist Farmington residents who needed help with food, gas and other necessities. This resulted in people seeking help from individual churches.

Rev. James Scobey invited area pastors to a meeting to organize the Ministerial Alliance. He wanted to discuss combining efforts to meet the needs of the community.

Initially, a volunteer developed a card system that was used for a short time to keep track of individuals who accessed services at each church. This system helped to avoid duplication of services. But as the need for food increased, the Ministerial Alliance realized a funding source was needed to support a combined food pantry. As a result, a committee was created in 1980 with representatives from churches in Farmington, Libertyville and Knob Lick. Jim Freer, a local attorney, provided legal advice to discuss what might be done to raise funds.

Plans were developed in 1981 to establish a thrift store to sell items donated by community members.

It was Rev. James Scobey who spearheaded the idea to form the Ministerial Alliance, which paved the way for the local pastors to combine their efforts to provide food and other assistance within the community. Their efforts then expanded into a joint food pantry and thrift store.

So, the Ministerial Alliance rented space at 237 East Columbia to open the Community Churches Thrift Store. Volunteers painted, built shelves and racks, set up tables, and organized displays of donated items. Christian Church Minister Ken Hull served as liaison from the Ministerial Alliance to the thrift store. Dugall’s Grocery Store donated the first cash register for the organization. Dorothy Smith served as volunteer coordinator and recruited and scheduled volunteers to operate the store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week. The ministers also decided to dedicate a space to provide a community-wide food pantry, which would be located at Unity Church on Ste. Genevieve Avenue.

The organization’s name was soon changed to Ministerial Alliance Thrift Store, and Rev. Dale Buerck became the liaison for the organization. By 1993, more room was needed to display all of the donations. Volunteers helped to move the organization to 24 East Columbia, where the store remained until September 2002 when it moved to The Factory.

As the thrift store and food pantry expanded, the Ministerial Alliance organized the Ministerial Alliance Benevolent Board in April 2004 to hire a full-time director to oversee operations and provide guidance and supervision to that director.

Since establishing the board, Pat King has served as chair and Nancy Sullivan as secretary. Other members of the board are representatives from the thrift store, food pantry and various churches. After developing a job description and advertising the position, Paul Odenthal was hired as the first director.

When management of The Factory changed, the thrift store moved to Holly Tree Plaza, where there was room to also include the food pantry.

Now, the new facility for the nonprofit organization is an expansive space with a thrift store, food pantry and “behind-the-scenes” food pantry with an overstock area, walk-in coolers, and unloading area. The food pantry and where clients enter, is in the location of the former skating rink and restaurant.

“Clients can shop just like being in a grocery store Client Choice,” said Faulkner. “They will shop with the guidance of one of the volunteers. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.”

The thrift store has a massive area for furniture, triple amounts of clothing racks and metal shelving, two cash registers, and more. There are many items available for purchase: clothing, shoes and accessories, home décor, linens and bedding, holiday decorations, glassware and other items, cookware and bakeware, small appliances, health and beauty aids, craft items, and knick-knacks. New and used furniture options are plentiful: recliners, dressers, couches and loveseats, wingback chairs, tables with chairs, office chairs, filing cabinets, curio cabinets, and vintage items. There are also books, movies, CDs, cassettes, vinyls, infant items, toys, games, puzzles, stuffed animals and dolls, and so much more.

Donations are appreciated at the thrift store but are asked to be in good usable condition, or they cannot be accepted. Items not accepted include mattresses and box springs, exercise equipment, computers, printers, old box-type TVs, pianos and organs.

Specific donations sought for the food pantry include canned goods, boxed items, peanut butter, jelly and personal hygiene items.

“The community has come out to support us by the truckloads,” said Faulkner.

There are nearly 300 individuals who utilize the food pantry each month, and these numbers are on the rise due to current economic conditions.

“We opened on Oct. 1 to record-breaking sales,” said Faulkner. “We only advertised on our Facebook page and had over 20 people standing in line when we opened the door.”

She said, “It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of people that I am grateful to. We could not have done it without them. The community has shown up with truckloads of donations in support that far exceeds our expectations.”

Faulkner said the nicer, larger building offers better choice in merchandise, easier access for the community, and a fully Client Choice pantry.

“We’ll continue to serve the community the best we can while we figure out what our new normal is in this wonderful new location,” she said.

Volunteers are always needed for both the thrift store and food pantry. It takes many people to work flexible hours behind the scenes to unload trucks, stock shelves, set up and break down on pantry days, sort produce, drive the box truck to pick up donations from vendors, and much more. Volunteers can work anytime from Monday to Saturday.

Volunteer applications are available at the checkout counter in the thrift store.

Farmington Ministerial Alliance also has two separate areas for rent. The first area is 3,696 square feet and could be either retail or office space. The second area could be split for office or medical space and is 4,914 square feet. For more information or to view the spaces, call the professional property managers at 573-756-7613.

Farmington Ministerial Alliance’s thrift store and food pantry are located at 765 Weber Road.

The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

For information about Ministerial Alliance’s thrift store or food pantry, call 573-756-1917.