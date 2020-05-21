Farmington Municipal Court announces court dates

The Farmington Municipal Court has announced the continuance of municipal court dates scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 unless otherwise notified. Contact the court office for a new court date.
The Farmington Municipal Court has announced the procedure for court scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 27. To meet occupancy and social distancing requirements, the court is allowing only defendants themselves to be present — unless specific approval to do otherwise is obtained through the court clerk — and is limiting the number of people in the courtroom at any given time by having several small dockets starting at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who has already been assigned a time in a telephone call with the clerk, is asked to be punctual. Anyone who has not yet been assigned a time by the clerk are requested to call the clerk at 573-756-6787 to obtain a time for May 27 or a different date. Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear an appropriate mask for their appearance.
Vulnerable persons as defined by the CDC — an individual 65 years or older or an individual with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including those who suffer from chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immune disorders, obesity, diabetes, or chronic kidney or liver disease — who wish to make special arrangements regarding their court appearance, call the clerk at 573-756-6787.
The court office is open for business by the following:
1. In person contact
2. By email at tgoldsberry@farmington-mo.gov
3. By telephone at 573-756-6787
Payments can be made online, by mail, in person or dropped in the drop box — no cash accepted — located at the back door. Those needing assistance with any of these options are asked to contact the court clerk.
