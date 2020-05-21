Farmington Municipal Court announces court dates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Farmington Municipal Court has announced the continuance of municipal court dates scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 unless otherwise notified. Contact the court office for a new court date.

The Farmington Municipal Court has announced the procedure for court scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 27. To meet occupancy and social distancing requirements, the court is allowing only defendants themselves to be present — unless specific approval to do otherwise is obtained through the court clerk — and is limiting the number of people in the courtroom at any given time by having several small dockets starting at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who has already been assigned a time in a telephone call with the clerk, is asked to be punctual. Anyone who has not yet been assigned a time by the clerk are requested to call the clerk at 573-756-6787 to obtain a time for May 27 or a different date. Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear an appropriate mask for their appearance.