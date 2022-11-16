Farmington native receives NABT outstanding teacher award

Farmington native Erin Beck has been named the 2022 Outstanding Biology Teacher for Missouri by the National Association of Biology Teachers Professional Development Conference being held in Indianapolis this month.
Beck graduated from Farmington High School, earned her bachelor of science degree from Washington University, and her masters from Webster University. Erin, who is in her 26th year of teaching, currently teaches at DeSoto High School in DeSoto.
Erin was nominated by her principal, John Daniels, for 2022 Outstanding Biology Teacher for Missouri. She was recognized last week at the National Association of Biology Teachers Professional Development Conference held in Indianapolis.
Asked about her reaction to being recognized by the NABT, she said, “I knew nothing about this award until this year. I was contacted over the summer by a member of the National Association of Biology Teachers that I was receiving the award. I was really shocked, actually. I had to fill out quite a bit of paperwork for the nomination, so I knew I was in the running, but I had no idea that I would win at all. I’ve never won any big awards — just maybe from the school district in the past — but nothing like this.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com