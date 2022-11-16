Farmington native receives NABT outstanding teacher award

Asked about her reaction to being recognized by the NABT, she said, “I knew nothing about this award until this year. I was contacted over the summer by a member of the National Association of Biology Teachers that I was receiving the award. I was really shocked, actually. I had to fill out quite a bit of paperwork for the nomination, so I knew I was in the running, but I had no idea that I would win at all. I’ve never won any big awards — just maybe from the school district in the past — but nothing like this.”