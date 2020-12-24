 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON OFFICER SWORN IN
FARMINGTON OFFICER SWORN IN

FARMINGTON OFFICER SWORN IN
Submitted photo

Farmington City Clerk Ashley Bischoff administers the oath of office to Michael Petterson. The Naperville/Plainfield, Illinois, native was sworn in Monday. Petterson retired from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department after 21 years of service.

Welcome to the Farmington Police Department!

