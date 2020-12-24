FARMINGTON OFFICER SWORN IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Imagine you were to walk into a public restroom and found a friend or co-worker lying unconscious on the floor. How would you react? Would you…
A new business in Farmington’s downtown district that has experienced substantial growth over the past several months is ready to make a major…
Just in time for a little last minute holiday shopping, a new Dollar General store opened Monday at 4683 Highway O in Farmington.
Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Emma Spiker has been selected as the Farmington High School's "Student of the Month" for December.
Larry Jackman investigates a sinkhole that developed near his home in Farmington. Another sinkhole formed beneath the nearby parking lot of th…
- Updated
This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
During a city council meeting held Dec. 10 at the Farmington Public Library, a resolution was approved turning management of the Farmington Se…
This gadget may look strange, but if you were a mechanic back in the day, you would have considered this device a necessity. Do you know what …
30 Years – 1990
Colorful lights and displays are popping up throughout the city of Farmington as the month of December begins and the community prepares for t…