Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

Swim Lessons

The Farmington Civic Center offers swim lessons year-round to get your child ready to swim in the summer. Lessons are offered in Saturday sessions and Tuesday/Thursday sessions. Our next session of Saturday lessons begin Feb. 20, while our next session of Tuesday/Thursday lessons begin on Feb. 2!

Fly Fishing and Fly Tying Class

The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a fly fishing and fly tying class at 9 a.m. Feb. 6 at Engler Park. This class is open to all ages and skill ranges. All fly rods and materials are provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Lunch is included in registration fee. Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at Farmington-mo.gov.

Father-Son Nerf War

Dad bring your son and one Nerf gun each to the Civic Center for an evening of fun! We'll build the battlefield and provide the ammo. Please, no automatic Nerf guns. The "war" is open to boys who are 6-11 years old. It takes place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The cost is $13 for members and $15 for non-members per father/son team. There is a fee of $8 for additional sons at the Farmington Civic Center.

Youth Competitive Volleyball