Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

Lifeguard Certification Classes

Lifeguard certification classes will be offer once per month, January through April. Classes take place over a weekend, beginning Friday evening and ending on Sunday afternoon. Passing this class will result in the participant receiving Starguard Lifeguard Certifcation. Classes are $125 per participant. Classes are offered: Jan. 29-31, Feb. 19-21, March 19-21, and April 23-25. Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at Farmington-mo.gov.

Swim Lessons

The Farmington Civic Center offers swim lessons year-round to get your child ready to swim in the summer. Lessons are offered in Saturday sessions and Tuesday/Thursday sessions. Our next session of Saturday lessons begin Feb. 20, while our next session of Tuesday/Thursday lessons begin on Feb. 2!

Fly Fishing and Fly Tying Class

The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a fly fishing and fly tying class at 9 a.m. Feb. 6 at Engler Park. This class is open to all ages and skill ranges. All fly rods and materials are provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Lunch is included in registration fee. Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at Farmington-mo.gov.

Father-Son Nerf War