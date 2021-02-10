Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

Swim Lessons
The Farmington Civic Center offers swim lessons year-round to get your child ready to swim in the summer. Lessons are offered in Saturday sessions and Tuesday/Thursday sessions. Our next session of Saturday lessons begin Feb. 20, while our next session of Tuesday/Thursday lessons begin on Feb. 2!
Fly Fishing and Fly Tying Class
The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a fly fishing and fly tying class at 9 a.m. Feb. 6 at Engler Park. This class is open to all ages and skill ranges. All fly rods and materials are provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Lunch is included in registration fee. Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at Farmington-mo.gov.
Father-Son Nerf War
Dad bring your son and one Nerf gun each to the Civic Center for an evening of fun! We'll build the battlefield and provide the ammo. Please, no automatic Nerf guns. The "war" is open to boys who are 6-11 years old. It takes place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The cost is $13 for members and $15 for non-members per father/son team. There is a fee of $8 for additional sons at the Farmington Civic Center.
Youth Competitive Volleyball
Farmington Civic Center is proud to offer youth competitive volleyball for the spring of 2021. This league is for already formed teams. There is no free agent registration available for this league. Leagues are available for players in grades 3-8 for the 2020/21 school year. The coach must register the team and each player must use the team code to register for the team. There is no charge for the team registration, but each player will pay the registration fee when they register for the team. Deadline to register is March 14.
NFL Youth Flag Football
Farmington Parks and Recreation is proud to announce we are bringing back NFL Flag Football for 2021. Leagues will be offered for ages 6-12. This league is available for ages 10-12. Teams and free agents may register for this league. Coaches may register their team online or at the Farmington Civic Center and each player will register for the team. There is no cost to register the team, but each player will pay when they register. Deadline to register is March 7.