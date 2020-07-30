Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 9

Cardboard Boat Regatta 2020

Participants must register before noon on Aug. 9 and pay $10 per boat to take part in this competition from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the water park. Participants build their own cardboard boats and test their engineering skills against the rapids of the lazy river. Boats must hold two people and will race against other boats for a chance at awards for the fastest and most creative boats.

Aug. 29

Watch Me Tri Kids Triathlon

Toddlers aged 3-9 are encouraged to participate – along with their parents – in their first triathlon. The kids will run, bike an slide into the finish at this event. All participants receive a medal at the finish line. This event begins at 9 a.m.

Aug. 30

Archery Tournament

A bowhunter class and traditional class will each be held as part of the archery tournament sponsored by the Farmington Parks & Recreation. All ages are encouraged to participate. This tournament will take place at the new archery range. Top prizes will be awarded in each class. (The bowhunter class allows the bow to have a stabilizer bar as long as it extends no more than 12 inches out from the back of the riser.)