Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

Aug. 9
Cardboard Boat Regatta 2020
Participants must register before noon on Aug. 9 and pay $10 per boat to take part in this competition from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the water park. Participants build their own cardboard boats and test their engineering skills against the rapids of the lazy river. Boats must hold two people and will race against other boats for a chance at awards for the fastest and most creative boats.
Aug. 29
Watch Me Tri Kids Triathlon
Toddlers aged 3-9 are encouraged to participate – along with their parents – in their first triathlon. The kids will run, bike an slide into the finish at this event. All participants receive a medal at the finish line. This event begins at 9 a.m.
Aug. 30
Archery Tournament
A bowhunter class and traditional class will each be held as part of the archery tournament sponsored by the Farmington Parks & Recreation. All ages are encouraged to participate. This tournament will take place at the new archery range. Top prizes will be awarded in each class. (The bowhunter class allows the bow to have a stabilizer bar as long as it extends no more than 12 inches out from the back of the riser.)
Sept. 22
Start Smart Basketball
The Start Smart Basketball program runs for six weeks on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
This activity is a developmentally appropriate introductory basketball program for students 3-5 years old. The program prepares children for organized basketball in a fun, non-threatening environment. Participants will learn and practice ball handling, dribbling, passing, catching, shooting and running. Parent participation is required.
Pre-registration is required. Spots are limited and are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cost is $30 for civic center members and $35 for non-members.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!