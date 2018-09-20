Home School PE
Children will participate in variety of fitness programs in a friendly and fun environment. Events include soccer, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and much more. The cost is $3 per child/$12 family of 4 or more. Ages 5 - 12. The hours are 1 – 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the Civic Center gym.
Movie Matinee for Seniors
Enjoy a classic movie on the big screen at the Centene Center Auditorium along with free popcorn and lemonade. The Sept. 25 showing features the classic comedy “Grumpy Old Men”. The movie begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $3 per person for ages 50-plus.
Youth Basketball
Registration is underway for youth basketball. The cost is $30 per player. Deadline to register is Sept. 23. Leagues are available for grades 1-6 and include both Recreational Free Agent and Competitive Team. This league begins play on Oct. 27. Games are played on Saturdays.
Smart Start Basketball
The program is for children ages 3-5 and begins Sept. 26. The program is held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays for six weeks. the cost is $30 per child.
Start Smart Basketball is a developmentally appropriate introductory basketball program for children 3-5 years old. The program prepares children for organized basketball in a fun, non-threatening environment.
Start Smart Basketball prepares children and their parents for organized basketball without the threat of competition or the fear of getting hurt. Participants will learn and practice ball handling, dribbling, passing, catching, shooting, and running. Parent participation is required
Spots are limited and are given on a first come, first serve basis. Registration accepted at the Farmington Civic Center or online at www.farmington-mo.gov
Run, Jump, Kick, Shout!
Moms, come have fun with your child! Designed for kids ages 1 - 4, children will work on gross motor skills and socialization with other children, while also enjoying time with Mom. Your kids will love our collection of fun action, dance and songs. The cost is $15 for a five-week session. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the Civic Center meeting room
Kid’s Night Out
Kids, need a night out without your parents? This incredible evening will be filled with a variety of fun games, activities and swimming. We will provide pizza and lemonade! The fun starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. The cost is $12 for children ages 6 – 12.
Adult FUTSAL League
Team registration is underway for the Adult FUTSAL League. Games will be played on Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 11. Players must be ages 16 and over. The cost is $90 per team. Deadline to register is Sept. 30.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra makes a stop at the Centene Center in Farmington. Tickets are $18.50 each and are available now at the Farmington Civic Center. Call the box office to charge by phone, 573-756-0900. Presented by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and The City of Farmington and supported with financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Hayrides in Engler Park – Every Thursday in October
Catch the wagon at Hampton Pavilion for a trip on the trails at beautiful Engler Park. After returning from your ride, have a piping hot bowl of chili and a hot dog while you sit fireside and enjoy live music.
Limited to 50 individuals per evening, at $7 per person. Each ride begins at 6 p.m. Register early as this event fills quickly.
5k Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble Fun Run/Walk
Thursday, Nov. 22
The Farmington Turkey Trot is back and better than ever! With the addition of new event sponsors, and chip timing we have added the Gobble Wobble Fun Run/Walk that is sure to have your little turkeys excited. Farmington Parks and Recreation, in cooperation with Centene Corporation and Coldwell Banker Hulsey Real Estate, are excited to make this annual tradition bigger and better than ever.
Registration for the 5k Turkey Trot is $20 and $15 for the 1-mile Gobble Wobble Fun Run/Walk.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Farmington OAKS Senior Center with the home delivery meals program. The home delivery meals program assists those who are homebound and have minimal resources prepare their own meals.
Be sure to register before Nov. 11 to guarantee a long sleeved shirt to commemorate the experience. Registration fee increases to $25 on Nov. 12. Races begin and end at the Farmington Public Library, 101 North A Street.
Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. and race starts at 9 a.m.
