Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

Farmington Civic Center is proud to offer youth competitive volleyball for the spring of 2021. This league is for already formed teams. There is no free agent registration available for this league. Leagues are available for players in grades 3-8 for the 2020/21 school year. The coach must register the team and each player must use the team code to register for the team. There is no charge for the team registration, but each player will pay the registration fee when they register for the team. Deadline to register is March 14, 2021.