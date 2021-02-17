 Skip to main content
Farmington Parks and Recreation Events
Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

Lifeguard Certification Classes

Lifeguard certification classes will be offer once per month, January through April. Classes take place over a weekend, beginning Friday evening and ending on Sunday afternoon. Passing this class will result in the participant receiving a Starguard Lifeguard Certifcation. Classes are $125 per participant. Classes are offered: Feb. 19-21, March 19-21, and April 23-25. Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at: Farmington-mo.gov.

Dr. Marler In Concert at Centene

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA), the city of Farmington, and Marler Music Center are delighted to present Dr. Robert Marler (pianist) and Dr. Carmine Miranda (cellist) in concert at the Centene Center at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Feb. 21. Adult tickets will be $5 at the door. Students 17 years of age and under may attend free of charge.

Swim Lessons

The Farmington Civic Center offers swim lessons year-round to get your child ready to swim in the summer! Lessons are offered in Saturday sessions and Tuesday/Thursday sessions! Our next session of Saturday lessons begin on Feb. 20, while our next session of Tuesday/Thursday lessons begin on March 2.

Youth Competitive Volleyball

Farmington Civic Center is proud to offer youth competitive volleyball for the spring of 2021. This league is for already formed teams. There is no free agent registration available for this league. Leagues are available for players in grades 3-8 for the 2020/21 school year. The coach must register the team and each player must use the team code to register for the team. There is no charge for the team registration, but each player will pay the registration fee when they register for the team. Deadline to register is March 14, 2021.

NFL Youth Flag Football

Farmington Parks and Recreation is proud to announce we are bringing back NFL Flag Football for 2021! Leagues will be offered for Age 6-12. This league is available for Ages 10-12. Teams and Free Agents may register for this league. Coaches registering a team must register the team, either online or at the Farmington Civic Center and each player will register for the team. There is no cost to register the team, but each player will pay when they register. Deadline to register is March 7.

