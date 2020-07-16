Farmington Parks and Recreation Events

July 27-31

Aqua Camp

Plenty of fun in the sun, pool games, and arts and crafts will be part of the excitement at Aqua Camp. Lunch is included from the concession stand each day. Participants also get exclusive water park time daily from 10-11 a.m. before the park opens. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost is $80 for members and $100 for non-members for the week or $20 for members and $25 for non-members per day. Participants must pre-register.

Aug. 9

Cardboard Boat Regatta 2020

Participants must register before noon on Aug. 9 and pay $10 per boat to take part in this competition from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the water park. Participants build their own cardboard boats and test their engineering skills against the rapids of the lazy river. Boats must hold two people and will race against other boats for a chance at awards for the fastest and most creative boats.

Aug. 29

Watch Me Tri Kids Triathlon