Farmington partners with EMAA to open local 'Uplift Center'

“Secondly, sometimes transportation is an issue for customers that have to come from Farmington to our Desloge office. We have a large percentage of people that come from Farmington for services, so now we’ll be based out of here, and hopefully, transportation issues will be minimized. I just want to thank the city of Farmington for stepping up and helping us out here through the vision of the mayor and Mr. Beaver of how this could play out.”

After completing a tour of the facility, Mayor Larry Forsythe explained why the city decided to go into partnership with EMAA to open a local center.

“We had this building that had stayed empty for a while,” he said. “We made one little end of it a communications center for [IT Director Floyd Massey] and his tech crew. We get a lot of homeless people who don’t have anywhere to go and can’t figure out where to go. They need help, and they always have to go to EMAA over in Park Hills.

“Well, they don’t have a ride… they don’t have a phone, so Greg Beavers came up with the idea of making this a place where they would have a source to go to where they can get the help that they need. We went a little bit further. ‘Well, they need a shower.’ A good shower always makes somebody feel better.