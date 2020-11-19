Farmington ponders ceding senior center operations to EMAA

“It’s a completely different model for us in operating. I see a lot of benefits to it. We need to kind of make the decision — I feel like — kind of quickly if we’re going to go this way. We’re putting off for a while because we do need to hire a director to replace Mona. If you could, review the agreement that I emailed out to you. I think we’ve covered all the key points that need to be addressed.”

Beavers told the council that Yates had originally expressed reservations about the arrangement with EMAA, but that her concerns had been addressed to her satisfaction for the most part.

“[EMAA] had originally indicated that they would use existing staff and reassign them to the facility, which was the crux of Mona’s real reservations,” he said. “After they evaluated operations, they realized that wouldn’t work, so they’re committed to hiring a full-time director for the facility. That dissuades most of her concerns.