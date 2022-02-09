Farmington Presbyterian Manor receives health care award

Farmington Presbyterian Manor (FPM) has announced that it is a recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s Customer Experience Award. Qualifying for the award in health care, FPM displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

“The Customer Experience Award is especially meaningful because it comes from our residents and their families,” said Jane Hull, executive director. “The Customer Experience Award shows that our residents and their families continue to have faith in our ability to carry out our mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values.”

Throughout its 60-year history of serving the community, FPM has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2021, a sampling of FPM's residents and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well as the opportunity to rate the community in specific categories.

Every month, FPM has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the residents’ needs and make improvements when necessary.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, FPM has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average.

Health care residents and their families rated the community highly in ease of the admission process, cleanliness, communication from the facility, demonstrating dignity and respect, dining service, overall customer experience, overall satisfaction, quality of food, response to problems and willingness to recommend to others.

A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 25 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

FPM has served St. Francois County since 1962. It offers independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, long-term health care and short-term rehabilitation services. For more information about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, contact Keely Jameson at 573-756-6768 or kjameson@pmma.org.

