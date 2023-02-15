Farmington Presbyterian Manor has announced that it has won the 2023 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight, a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means that Farmington Presbyterian Manor has placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.

“The Customer Experience Award is especially meaningful because it’s earned based on the word of our residents and their families,” said Jane Hull, executive director. “We’re proud to see the trust they have put in our ability to serve them well.”

Throughout 2022, manor residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews, answering open-ended questions and rating Farmington Presbyterian Manor in multiple categories. Based on the answers, Pinnacle has determined that the community has qualified for the award for its health care and assisted living the following service areas: cleanliness, communication, dignity and respect, dining service, individual needs, laundry service, overall customer experience, overall satisfaction, professional therapy services, quality of food, recommend to others and response to problems.

Throughout its 60-year history of serving the community, Farmington Presbyterian Manor has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. This award reinforces that commitment.

“The award reflects our dedication to live out our mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values,” said Hull.

Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Farmington Presbyterian Manor offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term health care and short-term rehabilitation services. For more information, contact Keely Jameson at 573-756-6768 or kjameson@pmma.org or visit farmingtonpresbyterianmanor.org.

Farmington Presbyterian Manor has served St. Francois County since 1962 and is community of PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with 15 locations and two hospices in Missouri and Kansas and a new community under construction in Colorado Springs. Learn more at PMMA.org.